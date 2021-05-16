NNSL was established in 1959 with aim of mitigating incessant freight rate hikes, arrest capital flight, earn foreign exchange and most especially, train Nigerian citizens in seafaring.

But, since the collapse of the shipping line, Nigeria could not provide seafarers for global use while it became difficult for Nigerians to train cadets as the requisite requirement to qualify from cadetship to seafaring was absent.

Internationally, seatime has always been a necessary and important requisite needed by every cadet who graduated from maritime academies across the world to qualify as a seafarer.

In Nigeria, it has become extremely difficult for cadets to get seatime due to the death of NNSL that earlier created opportunities for cadets to train and become seafarers in the early days of the shipping line.

And the resolve of the federal government to refloat the shipping line in conjunction with private sector players has not been successful so far, with investors pulling out, citing harsh economic policies and conditions.

But, the vessel management company of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), has so far filled the vacuum created by NNSL by providing seatime for cadets to train.

Aside providing seatime for cadets, the company has also been the single largest employer of seafarers in Nigeria and has initiated the Nigerianisation agenda through technology transfer to Nigerians on-board the company’s vessels.

Speaking recently on seafarers’ development in the nation’s maritime sector, the managing director of NMSL, Abdul-Kadir Ahmed, disclosed that, the company has set-up a target from the onset by training Nigerian seafarers to acheive nigerianisation policy of all Nigerians onboard their vessels.

Ahmed said the company, will focus on indigenous capacity improvement of it’s almost 700 seafarers with a view to making it’s 85 percent Nigerian dominated by 2022 without compromising standards. He said the company will also reserves 15 percent space for foreign personnel for the company to enjoy global cultural mix and international acceptabilit

According to him, the company, which is Nigeria’s highest employer of seafarers with additional strength of over 60 shore based staff has a Nigerianisation policy and strategy which is about ensuring that they develop, engage and promote Nigerian seafarers so that they can get to a stage where the majority of people on those vessels are Nigerians.

“As of 2020, we have 83% and the target is a 100% by 2022. However, recognising the international nature of our trade, we felt that it was expedient to have some mixture of foreign seafarers on the book. So, we will keep it at 85% Nigerians and 15% foreign seafarers just to have that cultural mix and be able to benefit from what is happening all over the world,” he stressed.

Among the array of outstanding Nigerian staff members are: first Nigerian LNG vessel Captain, Captain Yusuf Hambali; first Nigerian Deputy Fleet Manager, Adewale Adejuwon; Maritime Engineer Cadet of the Year 2008 at Warsash Maritime Academy,Ms Ogadimma Nwankwo and first Nigerian LNG Dual Fuel Diesel Electric (DFDE) ship Captain, Captain Abiodun Laleye.

Also speaking on seafarers’ development, the director-general, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, policies are in the pipeline to improve the quality of training and certification, as well as remuneration for the country’s seafarers.

According to him, seafarers hold the key to humanity’s survival on a day-to-day basis.

He stated that, “policies are in the pipeline to improve the quality of training and certificates we give to the seafarers. We are taking steps to standardise the curriculum of our training institutions in line with international standards.

“We are also working on increasing the remuneration of our seafarers. These policies would be announced as soon as we complete work on them.”

He said seafarers were among the most courageous people in the world, stressing that the world cannot do without seafarers.

He said, “They hold the key to our wellbeing in this time of COVID-19 period. The seafarers are unsung heroes, they are also our invisible heroes. We see their handwork everyday and everywhere in agricultural machinery, the food we eat, and the unbroken run of the manufacturing base, despite the global lockdown.”

