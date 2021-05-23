The first major casualty of COVID-19 pandemic, after human being, was the business sector.

A sector that is central to the nation’s economy was suddenly on its kneel, pleading for succour that will never come.

The low spread of the virus in the country compared to its rapid spread abroad, according to findings, was because the Nigerian government through the presidential committee and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) swung into action sooner than later to combat its spread of the virus. There were several directives and massive campaigns on how to contain the spread.

However, its been fourteen months after the presidential committee and NCDC announced national economic lockdowns and other control mechanism such as; adhering to the use of face mask and hand sanitizers, washing of hands regularly and keeping of social distancing.

The market places were regulated in such a way that it didn’t open every day except for the food markets and buyers and sellers erred to the Covid-19 protocols.

But now, the situation is different as many Nigerians could not adjust to the new normal.

A visit to the market places showed the laxity in adhering to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alhaja Shakirat Adejumo who owns a foodstuff business at Atan-Ota market in Ogun State, was seen wearing the facemask and using the sanitiser while urging her customers to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols. The customer who bought a bag of rice worth N23, 000 from Adejumo did not fully wear her facemask, putting it on her chin but. Adejumo who was bothered by the development said she faces that almost every time now as against when compliance was high.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and believe in adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols. Being a dealer in foodstuffs and exposed to different kinds of people has made to be very cautious and security conscious. So I always let my customers know that there is nothing to lose and everything to gain and enforce the usage of sanitizers before handing over goods to them,” she said.

Angela George is a boutique owner dealing with female clothing at Ikeja area of Lagos. The dealer whose experience with some buyers made her almost avoid close interaction with them because of their belief that Covid-19 does not exist. George noted that the excuses of some of her customers were not tenable as one of them believed face masks were not for everybody, that if the seller wore a facemask, there was no need for the buyer to wear one.

At the popular Idumota market, where the crowd is huge, observing social distance is almost difficult; the dealers had a tough time convincing buyers to observe Covid-19 safety protocol due to sentiments on the prevalence of the pandemic in Lagos State.

A market woman who did not want her name mentioned, said buyers now give mixed feelings on observing safety protocols. The seller of second-hand clothing, barred her mind and said in pidgin, “Before, customers dey wear face masks and wash hands, but now na only few people dey follow am. Some say Corona na white and big man disease since dem neva see anybody wey the thing catch or kill. Na only TV we dey see and hear am but nobody for this market say hin neighbor die. I know say the Corona dey but e no too much like dem talk am”.

With the news of the Indian strain reportedly in Nigeria, the pandemic is still pervading in different countries though and Nigeria is not left out. Some have urged that the campaigns on observing the Covid-19 safety protocols should be brought back and the gains thereof.

Last week, the presidential committee had announced some measures to contain the spread even as some states have commenced enforcement to ensure people conduct themselves in tune with Covid-19 to action urging residents to obey safety protocols which is laudable.

*”This report was facilitated by the Wole Soyinka centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) under its free to share project”.