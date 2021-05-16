Private jet owners have, over the years, been flouting federal government directives which prohibit them from participating in commercial charter operation. However, this illegal operation of the private jet owners became visible during COVID-19 lockdown as they were seen operating unabated.

Surprised that about 50 per cent of 100 privately-owned aircrafts are used for charter operations, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in 2020, banned charter services with privately-registered aircraft, thereby, threatening to ground such aircraft when used for charter or revoke its operating licence.

NCAA, in the circular, had said aircraft listed under OPS SPECS PART G (commercial wet lease) that is either in non-compliance or in violation of any part thereof of NCAR (Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation) Part 9.2.3.4(b) shall be grounded with effect from Monday 29, June, 2020 (today) at about 800Z (8a.m).

Privately-registered aircraft, known as Operations Specification Part G, which have Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) would henceforth be stopped from operating for hire and reward.

But, despite the warning of NCAA, private jet operators still engage in the service unchecked and aviation stakeholders have warned about the consequences of having them operating unchecked.

Aviation experts have argued that private aircraft are not subjected to stringent regulation, especially, in the area of maintenance, to ensure that they are airworthy to operate safely.

Also, airlines involved in commercial charter operation pay five per cent charge to NCAA but privately-owned aircraft are not subjected to such regulatory measures and they do not pay any charge to the regulatory authority, while their maintenance is at the discretion of the owners. These, according to experts, have a graveconsequences on safety and security of passengers.

Speaking, the chairman, West Link Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia said government is losing huge revenue to this illegal act.

Mshelia queried why a private jet will take off from an airport three to four times in a day if not involved in commercial charter operation.

He said, “I can tell you that it is true because as a certified operator, I know most of the passengers who are regular, but there was a time some of them complained to me that I charge more, but they had got it cheaper. One of them told me the name of the airline, but I told him that I don’t know which certified airline will charge you less than what I am charging you.

“If the airline is charging lesser, maybe it is not going to the market to buy the same fish I am selling. He might be buying the fish free and cooking the same pepper soup for you.”

Capt. Mshelia however urged NCAA to engage the Department of State Service (DSS) to fish out private airlines involving in the act because of its implications on the economy.

“The fact is government should be more worried because it is losing a lot of revenues. I pay the 5 per cent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC), even if I don’t have the cash with me, I owe it and I must pay it and I can’t jump it. But, those that are doing these sharp practices are not captured in the NCAA data. So, NCAA cannot go after them.

“Then, I think the Department of State Security (DSS) should have intervened because this was purely economy sabotage, for them to remain for this long, even when the former Director-General of NCAA suspended some of them.

“That is why I felt that if the Director-General of NCAA as a full autonomy, then he would do his job without looking at the body language of the minister. Even, the passengers are also endangering themselves by flying private jets because no insurance would want to compensate the victims when the accident occurs. The NCAA should ask the DSS to check the operations. I can tell you that within three to four weeks, the truth will be known.

‘What business do you operate when you fly three of four times in a day?’ he queried. ‘Yet, the airline will claim it is flying private,’ he said.