The negative nuances of politics and crisis ruining the appointment of vice chancellors in Nigerian universities especially, the public-owned Ivory Tower is giving education stakeholders nightmares.

In recent times, the appointment of vice chancellors in some universities has assumed everything horrible and unexpected from the citadels of learning.

Some of the schools that have been engulfed in serious crises in the selection of their vice chancellors are University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, University of Jos (UNIJOS), Lagos State University (LASU).

LEADERSHIP Friday investigation revealed that the situation has worsened to the extent that in many cases, only the indigenes of the town where the institutions are sited can be vice chancellor of such schools, thus putting aside merit in the selection process.

In UNIJOS, following the expiration of the five-year tenure of Professor Sebastian Maimako, there has been disquiet in several quarters over the procedure for the selection of a new vice chancellor, which resulted to the exercise being suspended as an invitation was extended to all council members to appear before the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja in April.

The practice of suspending the selection process has created unnecessary tension within the university community and generated suspicion amongst the candidates thereby brewing conflict in its peaceful environment.

In the case of UNILAG, which was very controversial, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was dropped as vice chancellor by the governing council which appointed Prof. Soyombo in acting capacity.

Ogundipe had fought back, declaring his “purported removal” as a “mischievous disinformation” as “the extant provisions of the law were not complied with” by the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the institution’s extant Act, only the president of Nigeria can remove the vice-chancellor “after due consultation with the governing council and the Senate acting through the minister of education.”

In the case of AAU, Ekpoma, the Edo state government waded into the crisis by dissolving the governing council and appointed Prof. Osarhieme Osadolor as the acting vice chancellor of the institution.

Osadolor’s appointment was contained in a statement issued on May 11, 2021, by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie.

He said the dissolution of the council was in accordance with Ambrose Alli University Special Intervention Powers, Provisions Law 2021.

Last January, union leaders in LASU kicked against the cancellation of the process of appointing the school’s vice chancellor by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu had in a statement announced the cancellation of the process for appointment of the ninth substantive vice chancellor of the state-owned university.

He had directed that a fresh process that would end in 45 days should begin without delay.

But leaders of the Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) in LASU differed on the governor’s action.

Shocked by the rising tension in some universities as a result of vice chancellors’ appointments, education experts suggested that the only solution is to make the process transparent by giving each candidate a fair shot at the position without any preferred or anointed candidate, sponsored by external or internal forces.

They stressed that university system is one that thrives on integrity, detribalisation, sincerity, commitment and nationalism, therefore, in a situation where needless interferences are made to bear on the system, it demoralises people of integrity working there, therefore, application of merit and extant laws should be put into consideration when selecting vice chancellors.

A former vice chancellor of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, who is the current director-general of Research Planning and Documentation, Office of the Governor of Plateau State, Professor John Wade, said emphasis should be on merit in vice chancellors’ appointments.

“Let me take you back again, going through the memory lane of institutions, the University of Jos still remains the best and the fairest in terms of appointment. I know that in the past 15-20 years, you always found non-

indigenes as the deputy vice chancellor. I challenge you to go to many universities in the country, you will find some deputy vice chancellors coming from the same village as the vice chancellor. That is how bad things have gone in the system!

“But I think the most important thing without prejudice, people are conscious. Plateau State has quite a number of vice chancellors in other universities, we have a complement of vice chancellors in other universities. So, you may find some people arguing that okay if you can be vice chancellor in other universities, why can’t others be there in your own university? The system there too, then, allows fair competition, non-interference. Let merit take its course.

“If out of 20 candidates interviewed from Plateau State failed and the best came from Bayelsa State, so be it. Because this system is something that always wants to prove excellence.

“So, I think that reading between the lines and watching things from a distance, what I want to say is that we want transparency, we want honesty, we don’t want manipulation, that is where the fear is. And the university system like I said over and over again in this interaction has zero tolerance for manipulation and transparency.

“If you want to enjoy the university system first and foremost there are institutions that are established by law and as an institution established by law, they enjoy a substantial degree of autonomy; and because they enjoy substantial degree of autonomy, there is supposed to be no interference. Indeed, there is not supposed to be any interference whatsoever except when things have gone out of control.

“Now, this implies that as a way forward, that the university system should be allowed to function based on the rules and regulations or the extant law that established it. Where they are supposed to carry out function or any form of duty, there are rules and regulations guiding it and allow them to do that. A situation where outside influence or interference comes in, because you know, giving the high number of people working there in terms of intellectualism, in terms of professionalism and what you are trying to manipulate is not healthy for the system,” he said.

Wade said the way forward is to allow the system to work without interference. “Where things are wrong, the university system has its checks and balances, that is why I always said when I found myself as a political appointee, I observed people scream a lot each time a new administration comes on board, setting up judicial commissions of inquiry, the first thing the political class or people in the society attribute to you is that you are trying to witch-hunt.”

On the raging crisis in some universities over interference and appointment of their vice chancellors, he said an institution whether state, local government or federal that strictly adheres to admitting only their indigenes can even fail accreditation because there is no balancing.

According to him, “By the tradition of tertiary institutions and as enshrined in the constitution all over the world, whether it belongs to local government, state or the federal government, it automatically becomes an international institution where it can admit people from all over the world (Europe, America), it can also recruit researchers, teachers from different parts of the world.

“Having said that and given the spirit of how things are moving, in most federal universities, it has become a norm for people to struggle for key offices.

“But I think there is a coincidence of fate you found that where people tend to agitate more is where you have many qualified candidates. For example, I can confidently say that the University of Jos when we started about 35 years ago, I think we were five Plateau indigenes that were of PhD standard and we are the few professors there, people like Nenfort Gomwalk, Prof. Monday Mangwat. Some of us were baby lecturers then,” he said.

On his part, Professor Michael Umale Adikwu, former vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, said universities should consider appointing people with the quality and capacity to lead the institutions to greater heights rather than where they come from.

“The worst thing that happens in Nigeria is that you must be from a particular village before you will be vice chancellor in the university. That is terrible, it doesn’t happen in other countries.

“In the United Kingdom (UK) some of their VCs are from the US, you don’t even need to have a PhD if the university is in distress financially. What they are looking for is somebody who can bring in money, we are doing things upside down and times have gone when universities were meant to give only certificates,” he said.

That notwithstanding, the Fellow of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), Prof Matthew Enosolease, said there shouldn’t be a crisis in one becoming a vice chancellor but merit.

“The universities, unfortunately, are like the rest of the Nigerian society; they reek of nepotism, self and at best, their ethnic group. Today’s VCs just like any ordinary politicians are there to serve the people otherwise it simply does not make sense to deploy all forms of subterfuge, bribery, intrigues and maybe some lethality in the process of becoming a VC. It beats me always, thinking about it,” he said.

Although, not every public university in the country faces a crisis when it comes to vice chancellor’s appointment, calls for due process and application of merit have continued to grow.

In Cross River State, both the University of Calabar and the Cross River University of Science and Technology (CRUTECH), state-owned-university have no crisis over the appointment of their vice chancellors.

Speaking on the issue, the chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), CRUTECH branch, Dr Emmanuel Etta, stated that the vice chancellor, Prof. Austin Okoh Angba, appointed to head the school on November 6, 2020, has the support of both staff and stakeholders of the institution. “We have no trouble with the VC, he is a young man that won the heart of many.”

In his remarks, the institution public relations officer, Mr. Onen Onen, stated that there was no agitation among the staff and students of the institution regarding the appointment of vice chancellor, whom in his estimation is loved by all factions.

On why there is always tussle when it comes to the appointment of vice chancellors, Onen said, “You don’t blame them, it’s an executive office, people would like to achieve and accomplish themselves.

“If there were to be contention, there would have been agitations. Here we are with no agitation since Prof Austin Amgba came on board as VC of the institution. It means there is no agitation.”

In the same vein, the chairman of ASUU, UNICAL branch, Dr. John Edor, said, “There is no crisis in our institution regarding the appointment of vice chancellor. Our vice chancellor just came on board some months ago in December 2020.”

When asked to explain if there were issues at stake such as the lure of office or ethnic factors, the ASUU chairman said, “ No issue at all. We like the vice chancellor, notwithstanding the fact that she is a female. Even those who contested against her at last congratulated her after she was declared the winner of that contest.”

One of UNICAL’s lecturers and dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, said there is no crisis regarding the appointment of vice chancellor, stressing that the appointment of the current vice chancellor is a step in the right direction. Ndifon said the institution has no problem regarding the appointment of vice chancellor.