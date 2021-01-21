By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH

The federal government has approved the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021, which seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the current administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

According to him, the approved bill will be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration and possible approval.

If approved by the lawmakers, the retirement age of teachers will move from 60 years to 65 while the years of service will also move from 35 to 40.

Recall that President Buhari had in June last year during the annual World Teachers Day celebration announced some far reaching policy adjustment to enhance the service condition of teachers in the country.

He said some highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.

He said: “This memo that was approved for education is a giant step towards what we set out to do towards the end of last year with the approval by Mr President of some special packages for teachers. So, at the meeting today, the council approved that bill which will be called Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 to be sent to the National Assembly for enactment into law. So, all the

promises the President made and all the approvals that he has given me will now begin to put into effect because this is a legal backing that is required for it.

“I want to assure teachers that this government will do to them what has never been done. This is the first biggest step.

“The intention is to attract the best brains to the teaching profession. For that, the President approved the reintroduction of bursary awards which I told you here last year, improving teacher quality, and funding teaching practice from TETFUND.

“He approved an enhanced entry point for teachers. Then, he approved that there should be some special allowances that will allow teachers to be posted to places you can consider ‘hardship postings’, rural

posting allowance, science teacher allowance, and, of course, we have Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) under us that has professionalized the profession.