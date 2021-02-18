The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has mourned the death of former Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with a minute silence.

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, just before the commencement of the week’s virtual meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, called on cabinet members to stand in honour of the departed.

Alhaji Jakande served in the Federal Executive Council between November 1993 and March 95 as minister of works and housing.