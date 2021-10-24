The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has fired two lecturers notorious for sexually assaulting students.

The Governing Council of the Polytechnic arrived at the decision during its three-day council meeting which ended on Friday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the two lecturers, Musa Baba Abubakar of the Department of General Studies and Michael Adebusoye of Nutrition and Dietetics Department were dismissed from the service of the institution over sexually harassment of students.

The decision to dismiss the two lecturers followed the recommendations of an investigative committee set up by the management of the institution.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Architect Sanusi Waziri Gumau announced this during a press briefing at the council chamber of Polytechnic.

He said the decision to invite the press was informed by the filthy rumours being peddled by mischief makers that the institution was protective of staff with criminal records and or tendencies.

The Polytechnic, according to Gumau, has extant rules which specify processes to be followed in punishing erring staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the polytechnic could not have allowed anyone to force it to take hasty decisions.

The Rector urged journalists to always seek clarification about what the Polytechnic is doing before going to press.

Other decisions taken during the 98th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council of the Polytechnic included the expulsion of 30 students for certificate forgery and examination misconduct.