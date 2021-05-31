Federal agencies in Rivers State have expressed shock and sadness over the death of the former chief of army staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military personnel who were killed in a plane crash in Kaduna last week.

The agencies include, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigerian Customs and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking when he led head of the federal paramilitary agencies on a condolence visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Sani Gambo Mohammed, FRSC sector commander in the state, Salisu Galanducci, said the loss was not only to the Nigerian Army or the military rather it was for all well-meaning Nigerians.

Galanducci stated that the services of the late Attahiru couldn’t have been better needed than now, especially considering the renewed hope he came with in the fight against insurgency and other insecurity challenges.

bedevilling the nation given his vast experience in Operation Lafia Dole in the North East when he was a Theater Commander before his appointment to head Nigerian Army.

The sector commander, who regretted how the country lost finest officers including the Chief of Army Intelligence Brigadier General Abdurahman Kuliya, who was said to be the brain behind the beginning of destabilising of the camp of insurgents in the North East, prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed military officers and men.

Responding, the general officer commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Sani Gambo Mohammed, said it was a difficult time for him and his officers but was consoled by the fact that the division was not alone.