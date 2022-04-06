A member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) representing Enugu State, Ambassador Ginika Tor, has empowered over 100 women from Enugu State under the aegis of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, an organization she founded.

The empowerment programme for the women included skills acquisition program backed with startup funds, which enabled participants to produce varieties of fragrances of perfume, bleach, disinfectants, liquid bathing and dish washing soaps among others.

The visibly elater women thanked the founder and their sponsor for having their interests at heart and investing her hard earned resources on them.

When asked what formed the name Omaluegwuoku, Hon Tor in her response said the name Omaluegwuoku was a title bestowed on her by Dr. Gibson Nwosu, the Obi of Awka Eze Uzu II, during their 2021 Ofala festival alongside great personalities like Prince Arthur Eze, Uche Nwora, Senator Chris Ngige amongst others, even though she was the only woman and the non indigene of Anambra State.

She added that in her choice of title, she considered all the political battles she had faced, and still encountering, she chose the name ‘Imaluegwummiri Imaluegwuoku’ ( if you can swim in the oceans, can you swim in a fiery furnace?).

Tor submitted that the name gives her enormous spiritual energy based on the fact that it generates from the encounter of Shedrach, Meshack and Abednego, who were thrown into a burning furnace because of their refusal to bow to the man-made God of the king, but saved by divine angelic intervention.

She believes that Jesus had always been the 4th man standing in the fire with her.

The Commissioner commended President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that he has done his best and that it is incumbent on those he has empowered with different positions to support him and contribute their own quota.

On funding the programme, Hon Tor stated that it was 100 percent self -funded and that she didn’t recieve a dime from anyone or organization, adding that God enabled her with the unflinching support of the newly inaugurated President, Dr. Cynthia Agbo, who worked assiduously in ensuring that the program was successful with massive turnouts.

She appreciated The Governor of Imo State , Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Sadiq, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, and Director General, National Centre for women development Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, among others.

She expressed her determination to approach the above mentioned individuals who had made tremendous impact in the country to support her organization to reach out to more persons in Enugu and the SouthEast in general.

She disclosed that the organisation’s next project would be in two weeks and strictly skills acquisition for persons with disabilities and subsequently for the youths.

Asked if the pet project was to position her for elective position in 2023, Mrs Tor said, “I cant abandon certainty for uncertainty, Federal Character Commission may not be a place to make money but it is a place where you can impact your community with job opportunities if enabled, so I sincerely harbour no intention to contest for any position in 2023 election but would rather channel my energy to join our newly elected Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu and her Deputy Zainab Ibrahim to supporting our women that are contesting for more women inclusion, this is also leveraging on the enormour work done by the immediate past APC women Rep. Hon. Stella Okotete, so that the opportunity given to our younger ones can be sustained based on thier excellence service deliveries. Record has it today that at the emergence of Dr. Betta Edu, the National Chairman just announced free nomination forms for APC women, this is assuring for our women . Meanwhile whenever i decide to contest in future, it will be nothing less than the position of a Governor”.