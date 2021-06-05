The Federal Fire Service FFS held a Pulling-Out- Parade Ceremony/Commissioning of Basic Life Support Ambulances and Fire Trucks at the Mini Stadium Old Parade Ground, Area 10 Garki, Abuja. According to reports, over 20 Ambulances and 7 Fire Trucks were commissioned at the well attended Ceremonial pullout occasion of Retired Officers of the Federal Fire Service.

The Ceremony/Commissioning had the the distinguished presence of notable personalities including the Minister of Interior, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service,The House Committee chairman on Interior Sani Zangon Daura, DG FCT Emergency Management Alh Garba Abbas and DG Nema represented by Director Search and Rescue an Air Commodore among other distinguished personalities.

Some of the retired Officers who where ceremonially pulled out of Service include the Engr. Q.G Azogu, Deputy Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Engr. K.C Agu PhD, the Deputy Controller General of Federal Fire Service and Thompson O. Mohammed, the Assistant Controller General of Federal Fire Service.

The occasion was held few days after new officers were decorated with new ranks which added more DCGs and ACGs ranks to the Service. However, The Minister of Interior and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry commended the CG with praises due to his performance and how he transformed the Federal Fire Service in just short while.