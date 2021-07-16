Federal government has accused state governors of hijacking the process of the appointment of vice-chancellors for federal universities.

The minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated this in Abuja yesterday, during the inauguration of chairmen and governing councils of 19 federal universities and four inter-university centres as well as well as the public presentation of the new pro-chancellor and chairman of council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

He said such interests have led to unnecessary friction and tension in the universities, while urging them to take charge and exercise their rights and not to allow outside influence in the selection process of new vice-chancellors of their respective institutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Education under me has not in anyway interfered with the selection of any vice-chancellor and I have not talked to any chairman that I have any candidate.

“Unfortunately, I found out that because of my lack of interest or because I feel I should allow you (Council) to exercise your right, it is being hijacked by the governors. It is your right, don’t sell it to them. The law stipulated that and we are giving you full independence, don’t sell it to them.”