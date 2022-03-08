President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles in their various states.

With the development, the then government has fulfilled the pledge it made to the players 28 years ago.

Buhari stated this in Lafia, Nasarawa State yesterday during the commissioning of the completed homes under the administration’s National Housing Programme.

The event was the first in the series of the formal commissioning lined up to take place in 34 states of the federation where Phase I of the houses had been completed.

In a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Works’ director of press and public relations, Boade Akinola, he said Buhari was represented at the event by the minister of state for science, technology and innovation, Mr Muhammed Abdullahi.

Buhari described the completion of the housing projects as a fulfillment of the promise of change that he made to Nigerians.

The president also praised the Nasarawa State government for providing the land for the project, describing it as one of the developmental possibilities that intergovernmental collaboration can produce.

He said that the provision of the housing estates across the country was informed by the government’s desire to achieve one of its primary objectives of improving the human condition.

The president said the housing projects provided contracts for the micro, small and medium businessmen and women who provided employment for people through the engagement of skilled and unskilled workers thereby unleashing a value chain of economic activities that had made a positive impact in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

In his address, the Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule who was represented by the state’s commissioner for Works, Idris Muhammed Idris, described the construction of the housing estate as a landmark achievement of the federal government in its effort to provide affordable accommodation for Nigerians.

The governor expressed gratitude to the federal government for its numerous federal undertakings through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

In a remark, the minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), represented by the director of public building and housing, Solomon Labafilo, said as the end of Buhari’s tenure draws near, Nigerians would witness a season of completion when many projects would start to bear fruits.

He said 76 housing units under phase one had been completed in Nasarawa State comprising one, two and three-bedroom units.