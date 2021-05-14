BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The acting director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has said that the federal government alone cannot create employment for all Nigerians, hence the need for the private sector and other tiers of government to assist in the fight against unemployment in the country.

Fikpo while speaking in a keynote address through Sokoto State coordinator of NDE, Mrs Eunice Danmalam, during the flag-off of Enviromental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) in Sokoto, noted that the venture will aside contributing positively to the development of Nigerian youths, will also assist the finances of the nation.

While stressing that the NDE formulated four-core approach to help tackle the multifaceted problem of unemployment in tbe country, thr NDE DG maintained that EBTS was in line with the federal government’s policy on Enviromental Renewal of habitats particularly the towns and cities.

According to him, one of the approaches include the Special Public Works Programme which was charged with the responsibility of addressing the problem through transient jobs and skills acquisition such as the EBTS that trains unemployed youths on hard and soft landscaping, flowering as well as the application of Plaster of Paris (PoP)

“Today, we are flagging off the 2022 edition of this training in which forty six (46) persons, two (2) persons in each LGA across the twenty three (23) LGAs of Sokoto State.

“The training durarion is three (3) months. May I use this opportunity to inform our selected beneficiaries that this training is free, at no cost to them, stipends will be paid during the training and at the end certificates will be issued to them,” he said.

The NDE DG further appealed to other unskilled and unemployed persons all over the country to embrace the programmes of the NDE so as to realise their desire for self-reliance.