BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir as the new Director-General for the National Center for Women Development (NCWD) Abuja.

The appointment was announced by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, on April 8, 2021 in a statement personally signed by the Minister.

The statement ssid the new DG will take over the mantle of leadership of the NCWD on Monday, April 12, 2021.

LEADERSHIP reports that Asabe Vilita Bashir was a two-time member of the Borno State House of Assembly in the aborted Third Republic and the current Fourth Republic respectively and was subsequently elected into the House Representatives in 2015.

“For Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir a celebrated academic, a woman of substance and of course, a mother to many, the passion and burning desire to enlarge the frontiers of women development, inclusion in social affairs and amplifying their voices on issues did not suddenly emanate from the blues.

Tallen spoke glowing of Dr Vilita Bashir, recalling how she was “Determined to make a difference, shatter the glass ceiling and bring succour to the helpless and vulnerable in the society, after her primary and secondary education in 1979 and 1984 respectively, with the necessary assistance and support from her

family, she proceeded to the University of Maiduguri where she obtained her First Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics in 1988.

“Her outstanding performance which hinged on the welfare, growth and development of her people while in the Legislative House did not go unnoticed as she was penciled down for near a decade assignment in the Executive when she was in 2005 appointed a member of Borno State Executive Council.

“Her administrative dexterity saw her traverse across various ministries as

Commissioner in various Ministries.

“It is therefore not surprising that the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari deemed her fit for appointment as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development,” she said.

The Minister added that there was a consensus that with Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir at the helm of affairs in the NCWD, it will mark a new dawn and the beginning of a better bargain for Nigerian women.