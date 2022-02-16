Federal government has appointed principal officers for the four newly established universities in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by the director, press and public relations, Ben Goong, the Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State has Prof. Sabo Ibrahim as vice chancellor, Mrs Fatima Mohammed, registrar; Mr Ibrahim Alhassan, bursar and Dr Abashe Atiku, librarian.

The Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State has Prof. Leo Daniel as its vice chancellor, Offiongita Nkang (registrar), Mbobo Frasmus-Mbobo (bursar) and Prof. Philip Akor (librarian).

The Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State has Prof. Bala Audu as vice chancellor; Ali Adamu (registrar), Mohammed Lawan (bursar) and Dr. Bappah Magaji (librarian).

The ministry announced the vice chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, lla Orangun, Osun State as Prof. Akeem Lasisi, Kassim Babamale, registrar, Adelani Oyewale, bursar and Bukky Asubiojo, Librarian.

It said the appointments are to facilitate the speedy take-off of the new institutions.

