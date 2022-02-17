Federal government has approved the sum of $2.810 billion for the Ministry of Transportation to procure rolling stocks and other operational and maintenance equipment for the Ibadan to Kano and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail lines.

Also, the council approved a printing contract for the National Examination Council (NECO), which was presented to FEC by the Ministry of Education at the sum of N4.965 billion.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, said the contract was for the smooth running of the rail lines.

He said, “I have the approval of the cabinet to procure rolling stocks, operational and maintenance equipment for the new railway projects corridors in Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail lines to the tune of $2,810,574,064.92, including 7.5 percent tax.

“Rolling stocks are consumables for the maintenance and operation of the railway. So, currently, anytime you hear of break down, which was discussed in the cabinet, it’s because maybe we have run out of rolling stock and we’ve also run out of stock for the railway.

“So, with this, we will replace all the rolling stock. They are essentially the consumables we use to maintain the trains, coaches, and locomotives”, he explained.

On his part, the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the council approved the contract to enable NECO print materials for its Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) at the cost of N4,965,986,573.89.

“Today, the memo we presented from the Ministry of Education is a printing contract by NECO for the senior school certificate examination and the beneficiaries are nine contractors and the amount is N4,965,986,573.89. And it will be completed in eight weeks. And it is for the printing of sensitive, non-sensitive equipment and other ancillary equipment for the examination”, he said.

Also, the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, disclosed that the federal government has outlawed the use of generic internet domains by federal government officials and institutions for official purposes.

The council approved the National Policy on the Government Second Level Domain, which has mandated the migration of all official communications from the generic domains to the nation’s second-level domain under the government’s top-level domain.

Pantami explained that the new order has made the use of generic domains for official federal government business a crime.

“The policy has been entitled as National Policy on the Government, Second Level Domain. This policy has been approved, and it focuses more on mandating federal public institutions, ministries, departments, agencies, and all institutions as long as they are for the government that they should migrate from using a generic domain in their websites and their emails to our second-level domain under government top-level domain.