The federal government has approved the construction of 1,564.95 km roads in three years under its Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS).

The scheme commenced in 2019, with the President’s approval of 19 Road projects covering 769.16 km and located in 11 states across the six geopolitical zones.

The initiative was introduced to leverage private sector capital and expertise to construct, repair and maintain critical road infrastructure in key economic corridors and industrial clusters in Nigeria.

Since the inception of the RITCS, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 14 additional roads, bringing the total to 33 Road projects, covering a total length of 1,564.95 km as of 2021, minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed said at a townhall meeting on the government’s achievement on infrastructure development.

The minister said the additional projects are in 19 States across the six geo-political zones in the country. In the last three years (2019 – 2021), about N78 billion worth of tax credits have been issued to investors under the RITCS. In addition, the NNPC is to finance the construction of 21 roads across the country.

Subsequently, construction commenced with the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojota Road in Lagos State (34 km), re-construction of Obajana-Kabba road (43km) in Kogi state – both invested in and undertaken by Dangote Industries Limited, while the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited undertook the construction of the Bodo-Bonny road and the bridges across the Opobo channel in Rivers state (40 km).

The RITCS scheme is designed to complement and ameliorate the burden of funding significant capital outlays on road projects by the federal government. As a model, the RITCS adopts the use of tax expenditures, via tax credits, to finance the construction of critical road and bridge infrastructure projects, while utilizing an innovative PPP mechanism that is aimed at the incentivisation of private sector participation and capital investments.

“Consequently, over a period of seven (7) years (2015 – 2021), we have invested and completed 13 projects across seven (7) key sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services, and housing. Some of these completed projects comprise the UFF-NAIC Agri Fund, established with Old Mutual to invest in processing opportunities with backward integration to primary agriculture; the Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN) – an agriculture-focused private equity fund for agricultural SMEs across Nigeria. Another is the AFAM III Fast Power – a N10.4 billion investment in the procurement and local assembly of Solar Home Systems, as part of the FGN solar strategy for the electrification of 5 million households,” Mrs Ahmed said. One of the government’s achievement is that since the debut of the N100 billion Sovereign Sukuk in September 2017, the DMO has issued three more, getting better each time and bringing the total amount so far raised through the Sukuk window to N612.56 billion.

The finance minister said at the commencement of this administration, N200 billion was paid for stranded power to service existing liabilities. Contract terms in power purchase agreements (PPAs) were changed from “Take or Pay” to “Take and Pay.” Also, DISCOs were made to use banks for bill collections – prior to this, TCN was getting only 50% of proceeds. Now, TCN is financially viable and can invest in its own infrastructure.

The minister said the government’s presidential power initiative, the first phase of the initiative will provide over 40 million people with more reliable electricity supply, create 11,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians. This will be from power system engineers to electricians and contractors, and this will in turn improve the standard of living while providing homes and businesses with constant, reliable, and affordable electricity supply.

She said under the first phase, software has been supplied; training of Nigerians on network design ongoing; 10 mobile substations to address transmission inadequacies have been acquired; and AFC engaged as transaction advisers for the PPI.

