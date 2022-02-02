Federal Ministry of Education has approved the sum of N193 million for the expansion and improvement of Information and Communication Technology Centre at Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State.

The vice chancellor of the university Professor Sani Lawan Taura revealed this while speaking to newsmen in Dutse.

He said, the state owned university is working toward expanding its ICT centres to digitalize its programmes and management of the institution.

Professor Sani Lawan Taura however revealed that, the Federal Ministry of Works had constructed a one-kilometer road in the school premises which enhanced conducive learning atmosphere in the college.

The VC added that, the Jigawa State government will construct faculty of medical sciences in order to commence medical studies, as National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved additional 11 degree programmes for the institution.

“To ensure we have adequate manpower to manage our academic programme the university has sponsored 81 academic staff including 57 pursing doctorate degree and 24 pursuing master’s degree at various institutions within and outside the country.

“ The university is ever ready to partner with any organisation, institutions of learning, individuals to expand access to quality education to Nigerian youth as well as conducting research for social and economic development,” the VC said.

