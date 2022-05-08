Minister for State, Works and Housing, Engr. Muazu Sambo Jaji, says N3 billion has been approved by the federal government to fund the construction of the Numan-Jalingo Road.

The minister made this known during an inspection of federal roads under construction within Taraba and Adamawa states.

He said, “The 103 kilometre Numan- Jalingo road is part of the Maiduguri –Calabar Highway. The section of the road that is not motorable is not acceptable. The road is the only connection between the North and South on the North Eastern axis of the country.”

“The people of Taraba State are very appreciative and delighted with the 80 housing units commissioned in Taraba State this week by President Muhammadu Buhari and they are very calm and happy with the ongoing works on township roads in Jalingo.”

The fund, according to him, would be released to the contractor handling the project in July, adding that it would go a long way towards the execution of the project.

He, however, warned the contractor handling the work to wake up to the expectations of completing the road or get sacked.

The minister, who also visited the site of the construction company, (DEUX Construction Nigeria Limited) located at Numan town in Adamawa State, to ascertain the capability of the company to deliver on the contract, urged the contractor not to leave any stone unturned in delivering quality work.

He advised the contractor to be more serious when the funds are released in the next few days or loose the contract to a more competent construction company.

When asked on the rationale behind the delay in executing the project, the company site engineer, Frank Kohshola, confessed that only N1.5 billion was given to the company after the award of the contract since 2017. He also blamed insecurity and lack of funds to the slow pace of the work on the project.