The federal government has approved a new national biosecurity policy for the country in fulfilment of its commitment to the protection of the environment, human health and socio-economic development.

The minister of state for environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, said the approval was given on Thursday at the special session of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

In a statement by the director of press in the ministrym Saghir el- Mohammed, Ikeazor said; “The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Biosecurity Policy and action plan 2022 – 2026 to ensure, among other things, biosecurity for the protection of the environment and human health from harmful biological agents and to protect our socio-economic development.

“The policy document aims to foster an integrated and holistic biosecurity strategy that will be implemented through one-health approach for the prevention, early detection, rapid response to biothreats and recovery from biosecurity incidents.

“This policy is to ensure synergy and harmonization among biosecurity stakeholders for effective and efficient operations of the national biosecurity systems. It is to ensure that all aspects of national and international agreement, conventions, guidelines and other instruments on biosecurity are duly taking into consideration. “

President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2019, assented to an amendment of the National Biosafety Management Agency Act, 2015 mandating the NBMA to put measures in place to ensure biosecurity in Nigeria.

