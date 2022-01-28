As part of measures to reduce the abuse of expatriate quota and protect the national interest of its citizens , the federal government has approved a new guideline on the administration of Expatriate Quota .

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement in a public notice to companies, organisations and stakeholders made available to newsmen by the ministry’s director press, Lere-Adams, Aregbesola, who lamented that the country has suffered expatriate quota abuse syndrome to a reasonable degree due to non-diligent implementation of the rules and guidelines , said the anomaly has been corrected.

He urged stakeholders to visit the Ministry’s Website www.ecitibiz.gov.ng for more information and further details on the current guidelines and adhere to it forthwith.

The statement partly reads; “The notice also enjoins all companies and organisations who had been granted Expatriate Quota Positions (EQPs) on ‘Permanent Until Reviewed’ status to note that approval has been granted by the minister for an examination of all PUR instruments issued from the inception of this facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT