The federal government has approved the rehabilitation of the old Moro bridge in Kwara State.

The government is also putting measures in place to construct a new Moro bridge to ease vehicular movement along the Ilorin- Kisi federal road.

The permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Works, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, disclosed this during a meeting with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Abuja.

“Governor AbdulRazaq got assurances that the federal government had approved the repair of the old bridge while approvals are awaited for contract variations on the ongoing construction of the new Moro Bridge,” the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement yesterday.

The old Moro bridge was recently shut down for safety reasons, while the state government appealed to the federal government to fix it urgently to ease human and vehicular traffic in that corridor.

Transporters under the aegis of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Kwara State had about fortnight ago called for the federal government’s intervention in the reconstruction of the Moro bridge.

Although, the construction of a new bridge to replace the colonial structure was awarded in 2017 by the federal government, the project is yet to be completed.

Speaking on the state of disrepair of the bridge, RTEAN chairman in the state, Alhaji Olayinka Onikijipa, called the attention of the minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to the harrowing experiences of commuters plying the route.

