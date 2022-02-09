The Ministry of Power is to partner with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the implementation of transmission expansion programme aimed at expanding the power transmission network to support the rapidly expanding industries in Lagos and Ogun states.

Recall that the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREM) to be carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) through a loan of $200million to be obtained from JICA is to provide about 203KM high voltage transmission lines and six high voltage substations which cover one local government area in Lagos and five other LGAs in Ogun state, with appropriately 200 communities affected.

Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu while receiving the JICA delegation in his office Monday expressed delight on the cooperation and assured JICA of President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to ensure best practices are applied particularly to infrastructural development in the electricity supply industry in Nigeria, a statement issued yesterday indicated.

Noting that transmission is a major stake of government which is targeted at raising operational capacity to an appreciable level particularly at areas where industries are rapidly expanding, Abubakar further said consultancy services for line route studies, environmental and social impact assessment, environmental social management plan for the proposed JICA transmission projects in Lagos and Ogun states had been completed.

Speaking earlier, Sasaki Taigo, Senior Representative, JICA, Nigeria office and team lead said their mission was to confirm the content of loan agreement and project memorandum of the Lagos and Ogun power transmission system improvement project with relevant ministries and implementation agencies among others.

He revealed further that meetings with relevant authorities would commence with the aim of having the loan agreement signed in March, 2022

The counterpart funding for compensation of project affected persons (PAP), consultancy services for line route studies, environmental and social impact assessment, environmental social management plan for the proposed JICA transmission projects in both states is reflected in the 2021/ 2022 appropriation of the Ministry.

