The federal ministry of agriculture and rural development has assured investors in the agro-industry of the federal government commitment to a stable and viable economic climate for local and foreign investments.

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja while declaring open the maiden edition of the national agribusiness stakeholders and investors summit to engage relevant stakeholders to fashion out ideas that would move forward the nation’s agricultural economy.

He said federal government has designed agricultural investment incentives to support high level private sector participation for economic development.

The two-day summit featured stakeholders in public and private sector and open a platform to interact with business forum of hundred chief executive officers from the Nigeria agro-industry and awards giving for excellence in agriculture and agribusiness to the successful nominees.

In addition, the summit will crown the 2021 Miss Agribusiness and recognise the agribusiness legend of the year, including a book launch and exhibition by a select of 50 agro-investment companies.

While expressing hope over the summit, the minister said he was confident that the event will further create more awareness on developments in the agricultural sector and a stimulus for stakeholders commitment for greater action to achieve accelerated growth and transformation of the agricultural sector and the nation’s economy.

He said, “It is worthy of note that there is a renewed focus by the federal government to revamp the non-oil sector of the Nigeria economy; and the agro-industry is experiencing a renaissance with dedicated government

policies towards encouraging farmers and investors and increasing the contribution of the agricultural sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Our agenda is to guarantee the vibrancy of the sector; agriculture must be

seen as a business and haven for investment. We are integrating food

production, storage, food processing and industrial manufacturing to establish the linkages necessary in the agricultural commodity value chain”.