The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Bayer Nigeria Limited and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector are set to brainstorm on how to boost maize value chain.

The meeting tomorrow April 27, 2022 in Abuja at the annual Nigeria Maize Conference with the theme ‘Much More Maize 2.0’ will entrench and expose maize farmers and stakeholders to sustainable farming practices that will increase maize harvest in Nigeria, boost the country’s overall productivity, and reaffirm Bayer’s commitment to improving food security.

Other key stakeholders attending the confab include Bayer SA, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Bayer Nigeria Ltd., Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Agribusiness Department of Unity Bank; among others.

The country sales manager, Bayer Nigeria, Mr. Temitope Banjo stated that the country has made significant progress in maize production since the last edition of the conference and this year’s conference seeks to foster more impact in Nigeria and Africa.

“Although maize production in Nigeria increased from 12.8 to 13.94 million metric tons between 2020 and 2021, propelling the country to become Africa’s largest maize producer (followed by South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia), there is still room for improvement to close the demand gap and meet the crop’s domestic and industrial needs in Nigeria.

“This year’s conference will reinforce our commitment to addressing poor agronomic factors and the use of bad seeds during planting and cultivation, as well as making a greater impact through innovative solutions to ensure maize production achieves the required productivity and profitability.”

Some keynote speakers and panelists for this year’s edition include head of Product Supply for Africa, Bayer South Africa, Johan Du Plessis; Weed scientist, IITA, Professor Friday Ekeleme; Market Development agronomist, Bayer Nigeria, Ayodele Kayode; Maize breeder, the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Dr. Muyideen Oyekunle; Scientist, MAAN, Dr. Usman Bala Daudawa; Permanent Secretary, FMARD; head of Agribusiness Unity Bank Abuja, Mrs. Patricia Ahannunaya, and president of MAAN, Alhaji Dr. Bello Abubakar.