In its ongoing efforts of uplifting the poor and the vulnerable in the society and to ease the task of its operations in the emancipation of needy, the federal government has commenced the digitisation of its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to beneficiaries in Gombe State.

The CCT which since inception by the federal government a few years ago under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which is headed by Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has touched the lives of thousands of the vulnerable across the states.

In Gombe State, the exercise was piloted in seven wards, targeting more than 1044 beneficiaries in Gombe local government area out of the 26,518 beneficiaries who are enjoying the programme. The exercise took place last Thursday at Jekadafari ward with beneficiaries who comprised of the poor and the vulnerable in the society.

Speaking at the event, the head of unit (Gombe SCTU), Comrade Jatau Abubakar said the digitisation of household uplifting programme (HUP) of the federal government was implemented to minimize the risk of carrying cash about, even as the modern world today, is fast transforming into cashless economy.

He said the new mode of payment delivery was introduced to allow beneficiaries make withdrawals, adding that the system would also enable them access other transactions like bank transfers and other monetary activities at ease whenever they want at any given time.

Comrade Jatau said that all backlog of beneficiaries’ payments from January to April (2021) put at N20,000 to each beneficiary, had been settled even as many of them express their profound gratitude to the federal government and the national programme coordinator, Hajiya Halima Shehu, for the good gesture.

Meanwhile, the national monitoring and evaluation officer (NCTO, Abuja), Madam Joyce Dida, was at the venue of the exercise at Jekadafari ward to monitor the digitisation processes of the payment and expressed her satisfaction of what she observed.