The federal government has commenced the digitisation of payment of Conditional Cash Transfer to 2,143 beneficiaries in Kwara State.

The exercise commenced with 413 beneficiaries in two wards of Ilorin South local government area of the state.

The Head, Kwara State Transfer Unit (Kwara SCTU), Dr Aminah Yahaya, said the programme was put in place to adopt a new payment system to reduce the hassles beneficiaries go through before they get paid.

She explained that the beneficiaries have a 30-day window period to cashout or risk not been paid for the month.

Yahaya added that beneficiaries can now either approach accredited payment points to collect their monthly N5000 cash or transfer same to their existing bank accounts.

The Kwara SCTU head said the beneficiaries were paid their backlog of January to April, which translated to N20,000 per beneficiary.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Mrs Afusat Haruna, said the digitisation is far better than the previous mode of payment.