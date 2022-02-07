Minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has said the recent fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field, which involved Floating Production Storage and Offtake of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) has been contained.

Ikeazor, in a statement issued by the director of press, Ministry of Environment, Saghir el-Mohammed, said the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) would yesterday and today go for overflight to monitor the crude spill in the sea.

She said the operation would be sustained in the weeks ahead, until the oil in the FPSO is evacuated and measures evolved to forestall a recurrence of such incident.

The ministry had last Friday said efforts had been made to ensure the fire incident at Ukpokiti oil field was contained, after a fire engulfed a FPSO vessel named ‘Trinity Spirit’ in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ikeazor said the fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field was eventually contained on the evening of Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She stated this after receiving an update from the director general of NOSDRA, saying a joint investigation operation was conducted at the incident area on Saturday.

She said NOSDRA had an overflight on the incident area last Friday, to ascertain from the air what the surrounding conditions were, after extinguishing the fire.

She said, “A joint investigation visit to the incident area, as well as the FPSO, was undertaken on Saturday by NOSDRA, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Ondo State Ministry of Environment, representatives of communities proximate to the area and staff of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited.

“While the cause of the fire incident is yet to be fully determined, the environment around the FPSO is only slightly covered by sheen and emulsified oil”.

Earlier reports revealed that the approximate quantity of oil in the FPSO in the recent past was said to be a little less than 200 000 barrels.

One of the operators utilising the services provided by the FPSO was said to have made an Offtake of approximate 120,000 barrels before the incident; leaving an estimated 50-60 000 barrels in the FPSO as at the time of the fire incident.

“NOSDRA will continue to give updates on this incident after each aerial surveillance scheduled for today and Monday,” Ikeazor.