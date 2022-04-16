The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has flagged off the nationwide distribution of 40, 000 metric tonnes of assorted grains to the vulnerable Nigerians.

He stated that the released grains would cushion the effects of the high cost of food commodities, ensure food and nutrition security and alleviate poverty.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution at Internally Displaced person camp in Karmajigi, Abuja, the minister noted that the distribution exercise was in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to serve as palliative for the people In the spirit of the Easter celebration, the Ramadan and the upcoming Sallah celebrations.

Dr Abubakar added that the exercise will be replicated across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, ‘’ Many of these households are in dire need of food assistance to ameliorate their sufferings as they are facing untold hardship and food scarcity’’.

In his welcome address, the director, department of strategic grains reserve Engr. Sule Haruna, said the distribution exercise was symbolic because it is in line with the department’s core mandate of maintaining a strategic grain reserve that would serve as buffer to food challenge in the country.