The federal government’s social investment programme, At Risk Children Project ARC-P, has commenced in five states of the federation.

The special adviser to the president on social investment, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, disclosed this when she visited Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the weekend.

She said so far, ARC-P had started in Gombe, Sokoto, Borno, Kaduna and Ekiti with more states indicating interest for the project.

Hajiya Maryam Uwais said the scheme which is under the social investment programme of the federal government, was designed to empower children and young people without skills and education.

The special adviser said one of the strategies to be used to achieve the goal of the programme is to train educated and unemployed youths in various areas such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, financial skills, literacy and numeracy, security awareness and sports among others.

She said; “After the training, we will now assign vulnerable children to the trained youths for mentoring after securing the consent of their parents, guardians and mallams and they will give us reports every month”.

In line with that, she said; “Niger State invited us to come and see how we can support them to add value to what they are already doing” pointing out that the team had already inspected facilities provided by the state government in Minna.

Hajiya Uwais said though the programme had commenced, the Niger State government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding that would define the roles and responsibilities of federal and state government in the scheme.

The Niger State governor in his response promised to accord all the necessary support for the success of ARC-P.

He commended the federal government for coming up with such a scheme, saying that it would address the plight of less privileged children and young adults in the society.