The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHSF) has commenced the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill vacancies created by the retired Solicitor-General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Permanent Secretaries retiring in 2022 from Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba States.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular in a statement by the director, press and publicity, in the office of the HoSF, Abdulganiyu Aminu, those eligible to participate in the exercise include officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who have attained the position of substantive Director on Salary Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2020, have updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal, are from the States listed in paragraph 1 above and are not retiring earlier than December 31, 2023.

In addition, all legal officers in the mainstream of the Federal Civil Service from all the States of the Federation who have attained the position of substantive Director on Salary Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2020 and are not retiring from service earlier than December 31, 2023 are eligible to participate in the exercise for the appointment of Solicitor-General for the Federation/Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice.

Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.

Furthermore, he said Permanent Secretaries of respective MDAs are expected to forward relevant documents to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.