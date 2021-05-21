The federal government has commenced a police/citizens conversation series to repair the damaged relationship between the police and citizens. It is focused on how trust can be rebuilt. The dialogue programme would be held in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The federal government launched the first edition of the national dialogue yesterday in Abuja as part of series of activities to mark 2021 Open Government Partnership (OGP) week with the theme: ‘Re-engineering Government, Institutions and Society for Transparency, Accountability and Inclusive Citizens Participation’.

Minister of State for budget and planning, Prince Clem Agba, said the ugly experience of the infamous #EndSARS protest of 2020 gave reasons to go beyond meeting the demands of the protesters, to rebuilding trust in a sustainable manner.

LEADERSHIP reports that there is breakdown of trust between the police and citizens which is worsened by the lack of opportunity to dialogue and interact with each other.

The interactive session between the citizens and the police is expected to provide an opportunity for the process of rebuilding mutual healing and respect.

Stakeholders at the dialogue acknowledged there was a need to improve the condition of the police station by giving citizens an opportunity to inspect the conditions of the stations and make recommendations to the government on improving the welfare of police officers and conditions of the stations.

Chief Operations Office, NESG and non-state actors OGP NSC co-chair, Dr Tayo Aduloju said the dialogue should be able to answer certain questions including that of accountability and transparency that defines the quality of oversight the police have and the question of redress. He said there should be a good redress mechanism process for citizens to seek injustices by police officers.

“Legitimacy. Here, we must ask: what level of confidence does the local populations have in the police force to maintain law and order,” he said, calling on stakeholders including civil society members to give voice to the people. “We must also ask the question of professionalism by the rank and file. Let there be some kind of resources in the police to be able to demand professionalism, ethics, standards and capabilities from the police force to respond to the multifarious dimensions of security threats,” Dr Aduloju said.

“We will like to see coordination and control of small arms as it is a driver of some of the insecurity challenges, we are seeing. This process will allow citizens impute to be harvested. If we achieve this with adequate budgeting for the Police and the right Police reforms, the future will be bright for Nigeria and Nigerians,” OGP NSC co-chair said.

Also, minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare said the move has enormous benefits because it involves those potentially affected by government’s decision. “It will promote sustainable decisions and policies by recognizing and communicating the needs of the citizens and decision makers,” he stated.

The Youth minister also said the dialogue series provides an opportunity for government and civil society reformers to make government more transparent, participatory and accountable.

Dare said government’s collaboration and engagement with citizens, citizen-led groups and other non-government organizations, is essential to securing long term reforms in government.