Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has promised to ensure honesty and fairness in implementing the second phase of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Those recruited to handle the programme across the country will also give an undertaking on probity, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this while flagging off the training of Master Trainers and Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs), in Abuja.

GEEP is one of the four legs of the National Social Investment Programme, and is designed to give collateral-free and interest-free loans to poor and vulnerable people identified at the bottom of the economic pyramid, including persons with disability. The packages are in three categories – Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmermoni.

The master trainers are senior officers of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, who will train and supervise community orientation and mobilization officers as desk officers in all the 774 local government areas across the 36 states and the FCT.

The desk officers will sensitize communities on the GEEP programme; register interested beneficiaries of TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni, collect and collate necessary data for the programme; provide necessary feedback to the programme coordinators; encourage active participation of the programme and uphold the mandate of the programme and are expected to lead with honesty and fairness to all beneficiaries.

“The training is expected to educate the master trainers about the newly introduced structure of top-bottom representation from the Federal through State and Local Government levels, as well as inform them on the roles and responsibilities of the COMOs who will register and enlighten the target beneficiaries; educate them on how to access the GEEP loans in furtherance to help eradicate poverty and generate employment throughout the country,” the minister explained.

Farouq said the GEEP programme now has a new organisational structure and implementation model to provide loans to beneficiaries. “The focus is to help empower the poor and vulnerable women, marginalized youth with enterprising skills and special consideration to empower those engaged in agriculture,” she disclosed.