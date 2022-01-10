Federal government yesterday held an interdenominational church service to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

This year’s event is being held in Abuja, the nation’s capital with the service seen as part of the activities for the annual celebration.

It was organised at the National Christian Centre, Abuja and had in attendance the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha; the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs.

Also in attendance are special envoys, including representatives of military organisations in some countries as well as families of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration serves as an avenue for honouring fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service of humanity during the first and Second World War, Nigerian Civil War, peace support and various internal security operations.

It is commemorated on January 15.

Also in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom has cautioned Nigerians against taking up arms against the armed forces and other paramilitary agencies over any disputes or disagreements, urging Nigerians to respect the uniform as a symbol of a sovereign nation and authority.

Ortom made the call at an interdenominational church service in honour of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Benue State Government at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Makurdi, yesterday.

The governor lamented the gruesome killing of one officer and 11 soldiers in Konshisha local government area of the state in 2021 and advised communities to sheathe their swords no matter the grievances, once the security forces intervene to bring peace to the people.

In addition, he also donated N60 million to support families of deceased personnel since 2017 in the state.

To cushion the hardship experienced by the families of security personnel who were killed in their line of duties while defending the state, Ortom has promised to support each Family of the fallen heroes with the sum of N500,000.

Ortom who disclosed this during the interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in conjunction with Benue State Government said over 120 families of security personnel who were killed in their line of duty between 2017 to date will all get the money to cushion the effect of the absence of their breadwinners.

The governor who charged Benue people not to be hostile towards security personnel posted to the state urged them to rather lend their support and assist them whenever the need arises.

He also pledged the state government’s continued support to all the security formations in the state for the effective discharge of their duties.

The governor who regretted the killing of military men in Konshisha local government last year prayed that such a thing never happens again in any part of the state.

“What happened in Konshisha will never repeat itself again because the sacrifices made by the security agents in protecting lives and property should be acknowledged at all times,” he said.

He urged Christians to continue to pray for leaders in the country for divine direction, stressing that the hearts of kings are in the hands of God and He alone can direct what they can do.

In a sermon titled, “Profitable Remembrance,” Pastor in Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Dr Aderemi Folasayo acknowledged the unique role men and officers of the armed forces offer to the nation, stressing that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

He charged Nigerian leaders to be genuinely concerned about the search for a lasting solution to Nigeria’s challenges, stressing that the sanctity of human lives must be of paramount concern to all.

In a remark, chairman of CAN, Benue State chapter, Rev Akpen Leva pledged the support of the Church in Benue to the Armed Forces.