Federal government through the Nigeria Police Trust Find (NPTF) has donated 200 Buffalo branded operational vehicles, Bulletproof vests, protective helmets, drugs, and medical equipment to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to aid policing in the country.

The operational vehicles and other security hardware were handed over to the inspector-general of police by the representative of President Muhammad Buhari, the minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi at the Force headquarters on Thursday.

The president said the presentation of over 200 Buffalo branded operational vehicles and other security hardware procured by the present administration through the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, as contained in its 2020 budget, is part of the ongoing reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, by prioritizing the provision of modern infrastructure to aid policing in Nigeria.

President Buhari said completing the execution of the projects, marks the commencement of commissioning of numerous interventions, through equipping, training, and modernization of policing infrastructure, in line with this administrations’ mandates to deepen security and safety nationwide.

In his words, “in this connection, let me also applaud the initiative to select this brand of Buffalo Trucks which are adjudged rugged and capable of withstanding varied geographical terrains and atmospheric conditions. The establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is very timely and apt, as it came at a time when the government is determined more than ever before to holistically address the various security challenges confronting our great country Nigeria”.

The president urged the Nigeria Police Force to continue putting in their best in the discharge of duties and to adopt a holistic internal security mechanism in the country so as to ensure the provision of a conducive environment, needed to boost operations of the Force and by extension, emplace a more peaceful and safe country for the economic buoyancy, and improved livelihood for the citizenry.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba appreciated the federal government’s firm determination to pursue one of the three cardinal objectives of protection of lives and properties which led to the set up of NPTF to provide finance, logistics, and other critical intervention to the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the Trust fund, NPF and ministry of police affairs have continued to maintain cordial relationships and the collaboration has led to the procurement and delivery of operational assets which met professional specifications and standards to enhance policing in the country.

