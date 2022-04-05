Federal government yesterday called for coordinated actions among stakeholders to fast track the elimination of child labour in Nigeria.

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, made the call in Abuja during the flag-off of the capacity-building workshop organised for zonal directors and state controllers on the use and application of the reviewed national policy on elimination of child labour in Nigeria and its National Action Plan 2021-2025.

A statement by the ministry’s, head, press and public relations, Patience Onuobia stated that the workshop was to enhance the skills of the participants for effective implementation of the content of the national policy on elimination of child labour.

Tarfa said despite the progress made in eliminating it, child labour was still prevalent in the country, especially in the informal sector and urged the participants and other stakeholders to work within the provisions and guidelines of the policy and its action plan and play their assigned roles towards eliminating child labour.

He said, “The policy and its plan of action provides the guide for the various stakeholders to identify their specific role, responsibilities, and comparatively respond to the challenges of child labour within the national framework.”