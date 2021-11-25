Minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said for Nigeria to succeed in AfCFTA, state governments must be actively involved.

Adebayo who stated this at the AfCFTA Subnational Strategy Workshop, with the theme: “Creating Economically Viable Communities,” said it has become very important to be closer to subnational and grassroots levels, the National AfCFTA Implementation Plan of the government.

The minister represented by Ambassador Yonov Agah, Director General of Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), said to harness the gains of AfCFTA and achieve maximum results, each state must come up and execute its own AfCFTA strategy.

The minister said Nigeria cannot afford to be left out of the emerging African economic block, stressing that AfCTA is a 3.4 trillion dollar economic bloc, which Nigeria must play a leading role.

Adebayo also said government has worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria not only partakes as a signatory in name but become a major trade and economic powerhouse.