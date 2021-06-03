Federal government has inaugurated the new management team of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) with a charge to the officers to shun all forms of corrupt practices.

The event which was performed at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa by the minister of labour and employment , Sen. Chris Ngige had Dr Michael Akabogu sworn in as the new managing director and chief executive officer, Mrs Akinwale Caroline Temitope as the executive director finance and investment, Mrs Mauren Allagoa, executive director administration and Gana Mudu, executive director operations.

Also sworn in as nominal directors are Mrs Lauretta Adogu, director, of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, to represent Federal Ministry of Labour and Alhaji Najeem Yasin – deputy president, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to replace the late Khaleel Ibrahim who died in October 2020.

Addressing the gathering which also had in attendance the minister of state , labour , Festus Keyamo and senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, Senator Ngige said the era of corruption ridden management at the NSITF was over.

He said, “it is important for me to draw the attention of the new management to the financial hemorrhage the NSITF has passed through in the last few years and the imperative of a new direction as contained in the directive of the president. The NSITF must be revitalized and repositioned to fulfill its mandate in accordance with the establishing Act.