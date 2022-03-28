The federal government is adopting a fertility control method to slow down population growth, the Federal Ministry of Health has said.

The director, family health department, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Dr Salma Kolo, stated this at a one-day panel session organised by the Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) in collaboration with the Partnership for Advocacy child and family health @Scale ( PACFaH@Scale), anchored by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates in Abuja.

She said the country is not comfortable with the population growth and does not have the resources to cater for the growing population.

“The Nigerian government is adopting a fertility control method to slow down population growth.

“The Nigerian government is also committed to the family planning 2030 goal. Pushing family planning is more than perspective but asking what we have to do in terms of pushing the policy is important,” she said.

She also informed that 10 states have committed to controlling population growth in the country through family control methods.

She noted that the role of the ministry is to implement the policies approved by the federal government, identifying women and children, especially those in rural communities as the most vulnerable group and most affected by consequences of population growth.

Kolo said it is important to provide family planning commodities if the country must prevent a population explosion.

She, however, stated that free family planning commodities were provided by the government at federal facilities while explaining that efforts are ongoing to ensure these free commodities are available at private health facilities.

The director said there is a need to connect education and development to control population growth, saying most women in rural communities are uneducated and lack the knowledge of family planning.

She said a majority of them reject the advice of family planning because of lack of knowledge about it.

“If more women are educated on the benefit of controlling fertility, the country will make progress in controlling its population growth,” she said.

Also speaking, the chairman, Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Umar Jabbi, said the main focus must be on women and youth who are most vulnerable to the consequences of population explosions.

He said miscommunication is a major tool that has discouraged people from adopting family planning methods, adding that the government sometimes creates policies that the people end up perceiving as threats to them.