Federal government has commissioned 80 housing units under its first phase of National Housing Programme in Taraba State.

President, Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the 80 housing units, in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Buhari, who was represented by the minister of state for Works and Housing, Muazu Jaji, said the first phase roll out of the housing units in Taraba was to fulfill his promise of providing affordable housing units for Nigerians.

According to him, “The progressive ideals of our government seeks to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human condition.

“With the support of the Taraba state government who provided the land, this place which was once an unused land, amounting to no more than idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians.

“This is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration can produce and I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the federal government certainly can do more.”

President Buhari further said the FG also opened the economic value chain through the housing scheme by creating more jobs.

He said, “In the process of building this housing estate, the ordinary Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji, who was represented by the director Public Buildings and Housing, Arc. Solomon Labafilo said “Today in Taraba state at Welcome Gate, Wukari –Jalingo Road , Jalingo we have completed and we are handing over 80-units of houses comprising 4-units of One Bedroom , 48-units of 2 bedroom and 24-units of three bedroom bungalows.”

Earlier the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr.Bashir Nura Alkali , who was represented by the Zonal Director Housing North East Federal Ministry of Works and Housing,Arc. Laminu Mamman said, “The Ministry is promoting local content in line with Executive Orders 3 and 5.

The use of available local building materials in the National Housing Programme has stimulated the economy through the production and use of local materials .

“The overall economic value chain arising from the housing construction activities is mostly beneficial to the Nigerians youths.”

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Dickson Ishaku also represented by secretary to the state government, Anthony Jellason said the housing programme will provide decent access to housing for the people of Taraba state and the state is partnering with Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria in order to reduce housing scarcity in the state.

The Emir of Muri , Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida said, “We should always have this kind of leader that builds roads and houses. This kind of representation is what we want. We must not allow a blind man to lead us.”

The representative of the APC chairman Taraba state, Umar Dahiru Doroh said the state is very delighted with the housing project.He enjoined the federal government to speed up the Mambilla power project in the state.

Jacob Zimkei who is a builder and tiller at the National Housing Programme site , remarked that he made some money for himself because he was engaged at the National Housing Programme site. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the National Housing Programme initiative.