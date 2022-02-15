The federal government yesterday commissioned new soil testing and Geographic Information System (GIS) laboratories in Abuja, equipped with modern technology to enable analysis of large quantities of soil samples rapidly.

The new technology which came with Mid-Infrared Spectrophotometer (MIR) for dry chemistry analytical procedures and with capacity to receive soil field data in real-time for processing, analyses and mapping, will be used to address dwindling productivity of soils as a result of over use and the effect of climate change.

Commissioning the laboratories yesterday, minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar noted that the development was necessary for the promotion of technology-driven agriculture in line with the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP).

He said, “Over the years, gaps have been identified in the way we manage our soils which is affecting fertilizer usage and land use planning in the country, my ministry is determined to bridge the gaps which was why the fourth national soil laboratory was established in Abuja.

The GIS technology with its versatility will facilitate the production of soil fertility maps for different parts of the country, this will provide current information on the suitability and capability of lands for the production of different crops and land use, the maps will provide information on crop and location specific types of fertilizer for blending by our blenders to enhance agricultural productivity and stop blind application of fertilisers in the country”.

“Federal government is committed to an agriculture led diversification of the nation’s economy. Therefore, for agriculture to play the expected role towards achieving this objective, the soil resources on which agriculture depends must also receive special attention for sustainable agricultural production”, he added.

