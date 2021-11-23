The ministry of agriculture and rural development has commissioned a cottage poultry processing facility in Dei Dei, Abuja to explore diverse potentials within the poultry value chain.

Commissioning the facility yesterday, minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said the poultry sector had provided ample opportunities and raw materials for small, medium and large scale businesses to thrive in Nigeria thus create jobs, increase means of livelihoods and improve nutrition in homes.

He said that the national poultry output of 551,000 MT and demand at 1,080,000 MT has left a supply gap of 529,00OMT.

He added that over 85 million Nigerians are involved in one form of poultry business or the other making intervention in the poultry sector imperative for job creation and income generation for farmers, processors and marketers as well as for the country.

He said that the establishment of a cottage poultry processing facility within the Dei Dei market was part of federal government efforts in transforming the livestock industry to bring best practices closer to the beneficiaries and the market community at large and to provide a prototype for others to emulate.

While expressing optimism over the facility, the minister said “It is my sincere hope that the facility will be utilized for training and empowerment of other poultry processor s within and outside the market”.