The federal ministry of agriculture and rural development has commissioned a communication center for Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) with the aim to transmit agricultural research knowledge, innovations and extension services to farmers.

The four-fold communication center houses radio and television stations which will link millions of Nigerians to firsthand agricultural information, an electronic library to aid research by providing greater access to recent advances in agricultural sciences, a museum and documentation center for referencing agricultural research information and knowledge.

Commissioning the project and laying a foundation for ARCN administrative block yesterday in Abuja, minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said the facility is expected to strengthen research collaborations as well as provide a platform for timely dissemination of agricultural information and showcasing of agricultural interventions in the country.

The minister also directed the activation of all the adopted villages and outreach centers across the country as formidable tools for the dissemination of technologies to agrarian communities and support the drive of the ministry toward a strengthened extension services delivery in Nigeria.

While explaining the rationale behind the establishment of the communication center, the executive secretary of ARCN, Prof Garba Sharubutu said the center is geared towards reaching Nigerians farmers with research information, innovations and sell out ideas to farmers for optimum agricultural production.

Prof Sharubutu added that the communication center will give the council and sisters agencies a platform to engage farmers with questions and answers for improve productivity and bring to fore information that would help them address production and post-production losses.