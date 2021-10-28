The federal government is committed to investing in women’s economic empowerment through capacity building, innovations and access as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuing support to the development of women.

The director-general, Michael Imoudu Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, stated this on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Aremu spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day training programme on Advocacy and Communications For Women’s Economic Empowerment, organised by the institute in collaboration with the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development .

35 women participated in the training programme anchored by the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC).

The MINILS chief executive officer also urged Nigerian women to work for and deepen the nation’s democracy.

Aremu noted that President Buhari has shown that he’s concerned about women through the appointment of women into key political offices.

“President Buhari has appointed over 50 women into key positions. He made a woman as Finance minister and many more.

“Therefore, our women should pray and work for peaceful Nigeria.

Women must work for democracy. They must deepen democracy as it helps to ensure they are economically viable,” Aremu stated.

Also speaking on behalf of the DRPC, Malam Umar Kawu said the training was organized to prepare the Nigerian women to take the lead and be part of strategic decision-making in economy, politics and national security.

“Thirty-five women economic collectives and trainers from the National Women Development Centre are participating in the training designed to empower women’s economic groups to be able to advocate for improved access, financial inclusion and economic participation to strengthen the capacity of the groups for the better economic development of women in Nigeria,” Kawu added.