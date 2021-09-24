The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has condemned the inhuman treatment of a female corps member in Cross River State by a military personnel in a viral video.

The Ministry in a statement said it has received full briefing on the incident from director-general of the NYSC and directed the Army and Para-military agencies to stop any form of dehumanising acts against corps members across the country by their personnel.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has received full briefing from the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme about the unfortunate incident, spread in a viral video, that happened on July 28,2021 in Cross River State where a female youth Corper was dehumanized by a female military personnel.

“The NYSC and the Army authorities have since commenced investigations into of incident and the officer involved as evidenced by the statement released by the Army authorities.

“The statement by the Nigerian Army DHQ describing the dehumanizing of the Corps member as highly unprofessional and unacceptable is welcomed.

“The Ministry also condemns in very strong terms this incident and believes, and have been assured, that the Army with its discipline and commitment to professional ethics will make sure justice is served.

“The Ministry wants to further urge that all Army and Para Military personnel be re-oriented and be asked to stop any such dehumanizing acts against Corps members across the country.

“The Youth and Sports Development Minister has further directed that henceforth close monitoring of all camps be intensified to avoid any repeat of such occurrences,” the statement said.