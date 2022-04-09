The federal government has confirmed that the national electricity grid experienced a system collapse on Friday evening at about 6.30pm, resulting in power outages across the country.

This is coming hours after some electricity distribution companies (DisCos) had informed their customers of the development, appealing for their understanding, leading to several media reports that the system had collapsed again making it the third time in a row under one month.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that the national grip collapsed twice consecutively on Friday, making it a total of four collapses in 24 days.

However, a statement from the office of the minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, on Saturday said, “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

“While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.”

The government said it was working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid in line with Mr President’s directives on addressing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Following the previous two collapses of March 14 and 15, 2022 respectively, which were linked to gas challenge, the government had assured that it was doing everything possible to stabilise the system and forestall further operational epilepsy of the grid, to the extent that the presidency reportedly signed a $50 million gas supply deal for its four Power plants in the country.