The minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria’s economy is steadily being diversified following the introduction of policies of the federal government, noting that Science Technology and Innovation (STI) remain very crucial to the nation’s diversification efforts.

Dr. Onu disclosed this during the validation workshop on the draft revised 2022 National Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy in Abuja yesterday.

In a statement issued by the Press and Public Relations unit of the ministry, Onu said that the Federal Government has approved five additional policies to help move the nation’s economy from being commodity dependent to an innovation driven economy.

He said: “Our professionals, contractors and manufacturers are given preference in procurement by the Federal Government. Gradually many Nigerians are now buying made in Nigeria products. Our economy is now diversified and we are all working hard to deepen the diversification. Nigeria is changing in a positive way. Good things are happening in Nigeria. “

The Minister said further that the STI policy should be constantly updated to accommodate new technological changes for today and the future.

Onu noted that the STI policy gives direction to every area of national life which includes; Human capital development, agriculture, Industrial growth, Women and Youth empowerment, job creation, national security etc.

The minster added that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has given Nigeria an opportunity to catch-up with the world, stressing that Nigeria must brace up to the challenge and join the rest of the world in the race for STI.

Prof. Willie Siyanbola, who delivered the policy review and overview, said that the drive of the policy is to “develop and utilise STI to build a large, strong, diversified, sustainable and competitive economy that guarantees top quality of life to Nigerians.”

The UNESCO representative for Nigeria, Dr. Enang Momah, said that Nigeria needs to have a robust STI policy that will drive economic diversification and development.

She however, called for more funding, saying “science has to be well-funded not just from the regular budget;” adding that “capacity has to be developed to access funds to enhance science.”

“We are looking at STI policy for Nigeria that will diversify the economy and enhance development in all sectors including health, agriculture,” she said.