The federal government, said it is not putting Namdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, among other airports for sale but rather, is concessioning the non-aeronautic assets of the airports for optimal performance.

The director, public affairs, ministry of aviation, James Odaudu, in a statement, said there shall be no change in the ownership structure of the airports involved in the programme.

The airport listed for concessioning include Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja (international and domestic), Port Harcourt Airport (international and domestic) and Mallam Aminu Kano Airport (international and domestic).

“What has been mandated by the Federal Executive Council(FEC) is a concession programme. A concession is governed by a concession agreement whereby two parties – a private sector investor and a public sector owner of an asset enter into an agreement that gives the private sector investor the right to operate the said asset as business for a specific period and within the government’s jurisdiction.”

Oduadu explained further that “the concession applies to the non-aeronautic assets of the airports located in the passenger and cargo terminals. They are thus comprised of the assets from the entry door of the airport to the point of embarking a plane, and from deplaning to the exit doors.”

On how much federal government intends to generate through this concession project, the document was silent, only making reference to a significant amount and cost saving on the part of government without expatiating how.

On the tenure of the concession, the document stated that concessions of this nature come with a significant financial obligation which any responsible concessionaire will no doubt be keen to recoup.

It stated that, “to this end, we envisage a minimum of twenty (20) to thirty (30) years for the programme, which may be extended depending on performance and Nigeria’s best interests. That said – the duration is not set in stone and will be subject to negotiation and then final approval by the Federal Executive Council.”