Federal government through National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has disbursed N427 million to Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) so as to provide cover for 35,609 people and give them access to medical service in the state.

Briefing newsmen in his office yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, KECHEMA executive secretary, Dr Jafaar Mohammed Augie said, this is the second tranche so far received since the flag-off of the scheme in 2020.

He said the amount was increased by N20million compared to last year, adding that this would certainly increase beneficiaries in the state.

Jafaar commended the federal government for the prompt disbursement and appealed to the state government to do the same in order to capture the vulnerable groups as many as possible.

He noted that with this development, it is mandatory for every citizen in the state to have access to medical health services by keying in to the scheme.

He also commended Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his foresight in creating the agency and also the royal fathers whose contributions have made it possible for some of their subjects to benefit from the scheme.