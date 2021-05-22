The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seedlings were donated by Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology

Presenting the seedlings at the opening of pre-season training for farmers, RMRDC Director-General, Prof. Hussaini Ibrahim, said it was imperative to boost tomato production in the state.

Ibrahim, who was represented by RMRDC State Coordinator, Mr Kayode Abiola, noted that the presentation of tomato seedlings was to sustain development in its value-chain.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the input for a sustainable growth in tomato cultivation.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, noted that the state government would continue to take advantage of policies and projects capable of empowering farmers and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the state.

Odedina disclosed that a 10-hectare plots of land would be set aside for the planting of the seedlings across the three senatorial districts in the state.

He said that the state was at the forefront of being the largest tomato production in the South-West.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, commended the agency for its immense contributions to agro-boosting programmes in the country.

Represented by the Director of Industrial Promotion, Mr Kayode Akintanmide, Longe said that the donation was targeted at farmers to produce adequate quantities of tomato towards meeting local and international demands.

She enjoined the farmers to maximise the various financial inclusion programmes and policies of the state government towards promoting Micro Small and Medium Enterprise with single digit interest rate.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ade Daniel and Mrs Patricia Martins, expressed joy for the support, promising that there would be abundant yields of tomato with what was given to them (NAN).